09:06 Reported News Briefs Elul 6, 5780 , 26/08/20 Elul 6, 5780 , 26/08/20 Watch: Anti-masker claims 'racism' after being booted from plane Read more White anti-masker refuses to abide by airline rules, is kicked off plane. 'Racism at its best!' ► ◄ Last Briefs