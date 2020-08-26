US Justice Dept. has charged Teva of illegal price fixing

The US Justice Department has charged Israeli pharma company Teva of illegally fixing drug prices between 2013 and 2015, AFP reports.

Teva and several co-conspirators agreed to fix prices, rig bids, and allocate customers for generic drugs," the Justice Department said in a statement, leading to customers paying a total of $350 million more than they should have.

Five companies investigated in the case have already paid heavy fines to avoid prosecution, including Sandoz (a Novartis subsidiary), Apotex, and Glenmark.

Teva sold $17 billion worth of drugs last year, and was also accused earlier this month by US authorities of artificially inflating the reimbursement price for its multiple sclerosis drug Copaxone for patients in the government-run Medicare program.