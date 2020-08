08:59 Reported News Briefs Elul 6, 5780 , 26/08/20 Elul 6, 5780 , 26/08/20 Yesha Council Outraged: Netanyahu freezing construction in Judea and Samaria Read more Construction planning committee not convened in half a year, effectively freezing new construction in Judea and Samaria. ► ◄ Last Briefs