Kentucky Attorney-General: 'I am black; we are not all the same'

Speaking at the Republican party's national convention last night, Kentucky's Attorney-General Daniel Cameron drew deliberate attention to his skin color in an attack on a recent statement by the Democratic party's presidential candidate, Joe Biden.

Biden told Americans in a widely quoted statement that, "If you aren't voting for me, you ain't Black."

“I think often about my ancestors who struggled for freedom,” Cameron said. “I also think about Joe Biden who says ‘If you aren’t voting for me, you ain’t Black,’ who argued that Republicans would put us back in chains, who said there is no diversity of thought in the Black community."

Addressing VP Mike Pence, Cameron continued, “Mr Vice President, look at me. I am black; we are not all the same, sir. I am not in chains. My mind is my own.”

Cameron is Kentucky's first black attorney-general.