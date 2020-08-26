New research aims to find vaccine for all forms of coronavirus

The University of Cambridge is planning to start clinical trials of its own coronavirus vaccine in coming months, The Guardian reports, after receiving £1.9m (US$2.5m) in funding from the British government.

“We’re looking for chinks in its armour, crucial pieces of the virus that we can use to construct the vaccine to direct the immune response in the right direction,” Jonathan Heeney, head of the Laboratory of Viral Zoonotics at the University of Cambridge, said.

“Ultimately we aim to make a vaccine that will not only protect from SARS-CoV-2, but also other related coronaviruses that may spill over from animals to humans.”

There are already 30 potential vaccines for the novel coronavirus under development in various countries across the world, which have already reached the stage of human trials.