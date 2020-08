07:42 Reported News Briefs Elul 6, 5780 , 26/08/20 Elul 6, 5780 , 26/08/20 IDF: 'Further breaches of sovereignty will be met with sharp response' Following last night's attacks on Hezbollah positions in Lebanon by the IDF, a response to attacks issuing from Lebanese territory on IDF soldiers operating in northern Israel, senior IDF officials stated firmly that, "Any further breach of our sovereignty will be met with a sharp response by the IDF." ► ◄ Last Briefs