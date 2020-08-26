Republican party violated Hatch Act at RNC national convention

Commentators analyzing the Republican Party's national convention, currently underway in the United States, have suggested that the very public naturalization ceremony featured at the convention's second night may violate the Hatch Act.

Kathleen Clark, a professor of law and government ethics at Washington University School of Law in St Louis, noted that the RNC video of President Donald Trump and his new Homeland Security Chief Chad Wolf presiding over a naturalization ceremony amounted to a crime, writing on Twitter:

"Trump just committed a crime, violating 18 USC § 595, prohibiting "a person employed in any administrative position" from using "his official authority for the purpose of … affecting ... the nomination or the election of any candidate for the office of President.

In fact, the President and Vice-President are exempt from the act, but Wolf most likely is not, The Guardian notes.