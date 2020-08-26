|
Moroccan PM appears to walk back comments on Israel
Moroccan Prime Minister Saad Dine El Otmani on Tuesday appeared to walk back his comments in which he said his country would not normalize relations with Israel, Times of Israel reports.
El Otmani told the French-language news site Le360 that his comments on the weekend in opposition to normalize ties with Israel were made in his capacity as leader of the Islamist PJD party, not as Prime Minister.
