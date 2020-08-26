|
05:08
Reported
News BriefsElul 6, 5780 , 26/08/20
UN Security Council rejects US request to restore Iran sanctions
The president of the UN Security Council on Tuesday rejected the Trump administration’s demand to restore all UN sanctions on Iran, The Associated Press reports.
Indonesia’s ambassador to the UN, Dian Triansyah Djani, whose country currently holds the rotating council presidency, made the announcement in response to requests from Russia and China to disclose results of his polling of the views of all 15 council members on the US action.
Last Briefs