04:00 Reported News Briefs Elul 6, 5780 , 26/08/20 Elul 6, 5780 , 26/08/20 Mosques flourishing, French churches up for sale Read more Europe's empty churches are now hotels or empty lots not far from where shuls were once burned to the ground. And mosques flourish. Op-ed. ► ◄ Last Briefs