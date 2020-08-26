Chief Rabbi of Ukraine: There are two options on the table regarding Uman

Rabbi Moshe Asman, the Chief Rabbi of Ukraine who attended a meeting with President Volodymyr Zelensky discussing the issues of Israelis flying to Uman, commented on the issue in an interview on Reshet Bet radio on Tuesday night.

"On the table are a permit for a few thousand or a general ban on foreigners entering the country. The mayor of Uman demonstrated outside the presidential palace for two days. He is using the story for his political advancement in the upcoming local elections," said Rabbi Asman.