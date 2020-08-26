'Peace can't be achieved by bypassing Palestinians'

Palestinian Authority (PA) chairman Mahmoud Abbas stated on Tuesday that no peace would be achieved in the region by bypassing the Palestinian Arabs in favor of normalization of relationships between the Arab states and Israel.

"Neglecting the Palestinians and going for normalization between the Arab states and Israel will not make peace in the region under the form of peace," Abbas said during a meeting with British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab in Ramallah, according to the Xinhua news agency.