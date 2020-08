00:21 Reported News Briefs Elul 6, 5780 , 26/08/20 Elul 6, 5780 , 26/08/20 There Is a Spike in Demand for Professional Care for IDF Vets Read more During the past few years, there has been a spike in demand for professional care for IDF vets. What does this mean for the future? ► ◄ Last Briefs