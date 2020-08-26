Residents of several localities in the north ordered to stay indoors

Following the security incident in the north, the residents of Yiftach, Menara, Margaliot, Misgav Am and Malkia have been ordered to stay in their homes.

The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said that the residents "are prohibited from any activity in an open space, including agricultural work. Residents are required to stay in their homes and upon receiving a warning, to immediately enter a protected area - security/emergency room, shared shelter, internal stairwell or internal room in the house, close doors and windows and stay there for 10 minutes."

"Please keep up to date with the guidelines disseminated in the media and obey the instructions of the security forces and the IDF operating in the area," the statement added.