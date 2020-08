23:54 Reported News Briefs Elul 5, 5780 , 25/08/20 Elul 5, 5780 , 25/08/20 Ukraine denies entry to 12 passengers from Israel Ukraine detained passengers arriving on a flight from Tel Aviv for several hours at Kiev airport. According to a report on Kan News, 12 passengers were denied entry to Ukraine on the grounds that "they failed to prove the purpose of their visit." ► ◄ Last Briefs