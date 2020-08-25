At least 3 injured when floor collapses in Rishon Letzion building

Three women have been injured in what appears to be the collapse of the floor in a building under renovation in Rishon Letzion.

A MDA team was dispatched to the scene and managed to extricate the women. One victim is a woman in her thirties who has sustained moderate injuries. The other two women are in their forties and were only lightly injured. They were all taken to Assaf Harofeh hospital. So far, it is not known if there are additional victims.