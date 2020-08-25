|
23:03
Reported
News BriefsElul 5, 5780 , 25/08/20
Saudi blogger posts on 'United Arab Emirates Hall' in Petah Tikva
Saudi blogger Mohammed Saud and known Israelophile wrote an excited post to his social media followers tonight, announcing that a sports hall in Petah Tikva has been named by Mayor Rami Greenberg the "United Arab Emirates Hall."
In response, Greenberg tweeted a verse from the prophet Ezekiel with the words, "And I made a covenant of peace for them, an everlasting covenant."
