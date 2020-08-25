Qatari representative in Gaza to condition funds on stopping balloon terror

Mohammed Al Emadi, Qatari representative and Chairman of the National Committee for the Reconstruction of Gaza, has arrived in Gaza, entering via the Erez crossing, bringing with him Qatari funds designated for the residents of Gaza.

Al Emadi plans to meet with the Hamas leadership including the Hamas leader in Gaza, Yahya Sinwar, and is expected to condition the transfer of the Qatari funds on Hamas ceasing to dispatch incendiary balloons into Israel.