22:51 Reported News Briefs Elul 5, 5780 , 25/08/20 Elul 5, 5780 , 25/08/20 Tnuva to import meat-substitute products from UK company to sell in Israel Israel's largest food company, Tnuva Food Industries, is to begin importing meat-substitute products made by the UK brand "Meatless Farm," Globes reports. Meatless Farm markets plant-based hamburgers, minced meat and sausages and competes with the US giants Beyond Meat and Impossible Foods.