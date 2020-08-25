Former VP Al Gore: Trump trying to 'put his knee on the neck of democracy'

Former Vice President of the United States Al Gore has accused President Donald Trump of trying to “put his knee on the neck of democracy” by undermining mail-in voting and sowing doubts, without evidence, about the integrity of the upcoming election, Reuters reports.

“He seems to have no compunctions at all about trying to rip apart the social fabric and the political equilibrium of the American people, and he’s strategically planting doubts in advance,” Gore said, calling Trump's actions a "despicable strategy."

Gore added that in all probability, this year's election results will only be finalized days after the election due to the large expected number of postal ballots, and that until the very last ballots are counted, there will be no way of knowing who will emerge as the winner.