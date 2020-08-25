NBC: Randomized trials more important than potentially saving lives

Trump trade adviser Peter Navarro was interviewed today on NBC by Andrea Mitchell, who criticized the Trump administration's decision to grant emergency authorization to use of convalescent plasma to treat coronavirus patients, on the grounds that the efficacy of the treatment has been proven as "merely" relative rather than absolute.

Navarro demanded to known why Mitchell was so insistent that no move be made which could potentially impact the number of people willing to volunteer for randomized trials of the treatment, asking, "What is the calculus here? Are we going to wait to use something that can save thousands of lives, just so we can have a study that tells us what we already know, which is that plasma works?"

Mitchell replied: “Yes, that is scientific practice, sir.”