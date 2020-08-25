21:55 Reported News Briefs Elul 5, 5780 , 25/08/20 Elul 5, 5780 , 25/08/20 MK Yevarkan 'feels great, no symptoms' despite coronavirus diagnosis Deputy Internal Security Minister MK Gadi Yevarkan has said he "feels amazing" despite his coronavirus diagnosis earlier today. "Following my meeting with Absorption Minister Penina Tamanu-Shatta [who was subsequently diagnosed with coronavirus], I was tested for coronavirus and the result was positive," he stated. "I feel great, and I have no symptoms. Everyone should adhere to the Health Ministry's regulations - wearing a face mask, social distancing, and hygiene precautions. Only in this way can we beat the coronavirus. I wish the best of health to all the Jewish People." ► ◄ Last Briefs