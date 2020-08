21:51 Reported News Briefs Elul 5, 5780 , 25/08/20 Elul 5, 5780 , 25/08/20 Official Israeli delegation to leave for Abu Dhabi next week Read more National Security Adviser Meir Ben Shabbat to lead delegation which will travel with Jared Kushner to UAE next week for normalization talks. ► ◄ Last Briefs