Jared Kushner in Israel next week, next stop in Abu Dhabi

Channel 12 News reports that Jared Kushner, chief adviser to U.S. President Donald Trump, will be visiting Israel next week followed by a trip to Abu Dhabi, together with an American-Israeli team.

The flight will be operated by an Israeli airline as part of the preparations for the commencement of direct flights between the countries and the normalization of relations. National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien, Avi Berkowitz, the US administration's envoy to the Middle East, as well as Brian Hook, former U.S. Special Representative for Iran, will all be on the flight, along with Israeli experts in the fields of fields of aviation, security, economics, and health, led by the Israeli National Security Adviser and the head of the National Security Council, Meir Ben Shabbat.