20:58 Reported News Briefs Elul 5, 5780 , 25/08/20 Elul 5, 5780 , 25/08/20 Coalition chairman floats outline to allow Uman pilgrimage Read more Coalition Chairman MK Miki Zohar presents plan to allow 6,000 Israelis to visit Uman this Rosh Hashanah despite opposition of COVID-19 Czar. ► ◄ Last Briefs