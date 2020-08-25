Australian woman jailed for six months for breaching quarantine rules

An Australian woman has been jailed for six months for breaching coronavirus quarantine regulations, the BBC reports.

After returning from a visit to Victoria, she was legally required to quarantine in a hotel in her home town of Perth for 14 days, at her own expense. Instead she went to her partner's home, where she was arrested.

Her lawyer said she had self-quarantined and had not come into contact with anyone other than her partner, but police insisted that she had been "deceitful and dishonest" and demanded a prison sentence. At her trial, the magistrate said she had committed "a very serious offence" and imposed a six-month term. The maximum term that can be given under new laws is 12 months, or, alternatively, a fine of $50,000.