KFC suspends 'Finger Lickin' Good' slogan due to coronavirus concern

International fast food giant KFC has announced that it is pausing its "Finger Lickin' Good" slogan, due to the current hygiene advice during the coronavirus pandemic.

A company source noted that, "We find ourselves in a unique situation - having an iconic slogan that doesn't quite fit in the current environment," according to the BBC.

KFC has obscured the phrase, which has been used almost continuously since the 1950s, from its packaging, and says it will return at the appropriate time. A YouTube video put out by KFC showed the slogan on its buckets, with a voiceover saying, "That thing we always say? Ignore it. For now."