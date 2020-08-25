|
20:17
Reported
News BriefsElul 5, 5780 , 25/08/20
Around 1/2 million ordered to evacuate to escape Hurricane Laura
Almost 400,000 residents have been ordered to evacuate coastal areas of Texas, and many more have been ordered to leave low-lying coastal Louisiana, with Hurricane Laura expected to hit soon, The Guardian reports.
Forecasters are predicting more than 11 feet of storm surge, topped by waves, that could potentially submerge entire towns along a stretch of land extending to up to 500 miles all the way to Mississippi.
Last Briefs