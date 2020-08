19:42 Reported News Briefs Elul 5, 5780 , 25/08/20 Elul 5, 5780 , 25/08/20 Ultra-orthodox earn half of other employees in high tech sector A survey of salaries earned in the high tech sector has revealed that ultra-orthodox high tech employees receive an average of 10,830 shekels per month as opposed to an average salary of 22,479 shekels per month among high tech employees who are not ultra-orthodox. ► ◄ Last Briefs