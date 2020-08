19:38 Reported News Briefs Elul 5, 5780 , 25/08/20 Elul 5, 5780 , 25/08/20 29 fires from incendiary ballons since this morning Twenty-nine fires have been started since this morning in the Sha'ar Hanegev region due to incendiary balloms. Firefighting crews have successful extinguished the flames, mostly from small brushfires. ► ◄ Last Briefs