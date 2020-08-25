|
Minister of the Economy praises Netanyahu negative income tax
Minister of the Economy Amir Peretz had words of praise for Prime Minister Netanyahu's introduction of a negative income tax which is a monthly grant provided to low wage earners as an incentive for them to participate in the work force.
Approximately 400,000 Israelis are entitled to such grants under the plan whose cost to the state will run between 800 million and 1 billion shekels.
