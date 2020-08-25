Naftali Bennett writes about "equality" run amok

Naftali Bennet has written an article for Arutz Sheva about a recent court judgment that has allowed "equality" to run amok.

The case involved a restaurant that offered free cocktails to women in order to attract them to the restaurant. A group of men entered the restaurant and asked for free cocktails as well. When the restaurant owner said the free cocktails were for a special women's night promotion, the men sued the restaurant owner for unequal treatment.

After deliberating for two years, a Tel Aviv judge sided with the cocktail deprived customers and ordered the restaurant owner to pay a fine of 37,500 shekels since so-called equal treatment of customers had been violated.

"I don't know who these men were," Bennett wrote, "but they are not really men. The judicial system in Israel needs immediate rectification. There needs to be legislation that will be a string tied to the judicial system to bring it back to the Israeli public in order that the courts will serve us and not the opposite."