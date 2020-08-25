|
Elul 5, 5780 , 25/08/20
Hadassah Hospital Director General: 'No escape from holiday lockdown'
Director General of Hadassah Hospital Ze'ev Rotstein has given his prognosis for curtailing spread of the coronavirus.
"The morbidity rate is not at a critical level but it continues to rise," he said today during an interview on 103 FM. In the end there will be no alternative to a significant increase in daily testing. I sense that there will be no escape from a lockdown during the holidays," Rotstein added.
