18:21 Reported News Briefs Elul 5, 5780 , 25/08/20 Elul 5, 5780 , 25/08/20 An inside look at a newly discovered Canaanite fortress Read more New evidence from the days of the biblical judges has been found, a Canaanite fortress discovered by the Israel Antiquities Authority. ► ◄ Last Briefs