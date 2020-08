18:01 Reported News Briefs Elul 5, 5780 , 25/08/20 Elul 5, 5780 , 25/08/20 Rabbi recovering after spending 4 months on ventilator Read more Rabbi Yehuda Dukes endured four collapsed lungs, experienced a stroke and underwent a liver biopsy due to COVID-19. Now he's recovering. ► ◄ Last Briefs