18:01
Reported
News BriefsElul 5, 5780 , 25/08/20
Starbucks brings back pumpkin spice latte two months before Halloween
Starbucks has made an unprecedented re-introduction of its pumpkin spice latte two full months before Halloween.
The drink is considered kosher if it meets one of the following conditions: 1) no meat or cheese is served at the location; 2) it is served at a store listed as one whose equipment is rinsed in a "kosher-friendly" way; 3) the consumer is traveling and cannot find an equivalent option anywhere else.
