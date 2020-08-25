'Gamzu finished if he gives in to ultra-orthodox demands on Uman'

The economic correspondent of Haaretz Nehemia Stressler forecasts an early exit of corona czar Roni Gamzu if he gives in to demands of the ultra-orthodox to allow flights to Uman.

"If he gives in, he's finished," Stressler predicted. "He will not have the ability to stop anything. The coronavirus will spread like fire and he will be declared a failure. He should consider the 13-year-old ultra-orthodox boy Menachem who has been orphaned from his father andwho also lost his grandfather and great uncle to the coronavirus."