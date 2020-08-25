Report: Belarus presidential results upheld by Supreme Court

The Supreme Court of Belarus has upheld the presidential election results in that country. The court's ruling came following a petition challenging those results by the losing opposition party.

Alexander Lukashenko has been the only president of Belarus since the collapse of the Soviet Union twenty-six years ago. He has been accused of dictatorial practices and has occasionally made anti-Semitic remarks. There are 13,300 Jews in Belarus out of a population of 9.5 million.