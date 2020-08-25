80-year-old has brit milah (circumcision) in Ukraine

Not long ago an eighty-year-old Jewish man approached a Chabad emissary in the Ukraine with questions about circumcision. The man studied the subject for several months and then requested to be circumcised.

The man explained to the Chabad emissary that his parents feared giving him a brit milah in Soviet Russia. He was duly circumcised and drank a toast at the ceremony's conclusion with the emissary and the mohel (circumciser).