17:02 Reported News Briefs Elul 5, 5780 , 25/08/20 Elul 5, 5780 , 25/08/20 Help Us Keep The Flame Alive In Times Of Need We Turn To Rabbi Meir, Now Rabbi Meir Needs Us! Read more The grave of the holy Rabbi Meir Baal Haness is a national landmark in Israel. For over 120 Years Ohr Torah Baal Haness have protected it. ► ◄ Last Briefs