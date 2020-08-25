Ukrainian president to limit number of visitors to Uman

The Ukrainian president has stated that he will limit the number of visitors to Uman this year in response to a request from the government of Israel.

Uman, a city of 85,000 in central Ukraine, is the site of the grave of Rebbe Nachman of Breslov. Thousands of Israelis flock to the site each Rosh Hashana and the fear is that the large gatherings that normally take place there could spread the coronavirus.