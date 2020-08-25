Pets endangered by chicken bones, raw meat, tomatoes and chocolate

Veterinarian Dr. Jennifer Ben-Oz has compiled a list of kitchen scraps and table foods that are dangerous for pets.

Chicken bones top the list since they can easily break upon chewing, stick in the throat and various organs, causing the animal's death. Leftover fat from barbeques is also dangerous since it can cause infection of the pancreas. Raw meat can contain toxic bacteria and should therefore be avoided.

Garlic and onions are toxic to pets as well as tomatoes, raisins, and Macadamia nuts. Where desert is concerned, chocolate should never be given to your animal.