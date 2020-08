16:19 Reported News Briefs Elul 5, 5780 , 25/08/20 Elul 5, 5780 , 25/08/20 Sudan: Govt. has 'no mandate' to normalize Israel ties Read more Sudan's premier Abdalla Hamdok tells US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says country has no authority to normalize ties with Israel. ► ◄ Last Briefs