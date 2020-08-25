|
Elul 5, 5780 , 25/08/20
Sudanese PM: 'We cannot normalize relations with Israel at this time'
Kan News has reported that the Sudanese prime minister is claiming that the status of his government prevents him from normalizing relations with Israel. The prime minister spoke following a meeting with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.
"We are in a transitional government and have no authority to normalize relations with Israel at this time," the prime minister said.
