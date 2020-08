16:05 Reported News Briefs Elul 5, 5780 , 25/08/20 Elul 5, 5780 , 25/08/20 Will corona czar Gamzu resign over Uman issue? When asked at a press briefing whether he would resign if his proposed ban on travel to Uman is overruled, corona czar Professor Roni Gamzu replied, "I am not contemplating leaving this post, but if they will not give me the tools to reduce the spread of the virus, I have no reason for being here." ► ◄ Last Briefs