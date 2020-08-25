Performers glad to be back on stage, but club owners not happy

Amit Shechter is the owner of Nocturno, a Jerusalem nightclub and performance venue. He has opened up again but is not happy about the new situation.

"Normally we have 120 people in the audience but the health guidelines only allow 30 people to be in the audience at one time. It is difficult to make a profit with the small crowds. It's also just not the same when the artists are restricted to such a small number of people in the audience," Shechter lamented.