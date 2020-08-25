15:43 Reported News Briefs Elul 5, 5780 , 25/08/20 Elul 5, 5780 , 25/08/20 Netanyahu in Har Homah: 'I am excited to be here' Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu visited the Ofarim school today in the southeast Jerusalem neighborhood of Har Homah. "I am excited to be here," Netanyahu said. "When I was first elected prime minister in 1997, I decided to establish a new neighborhood here. This was done despite worldwide opposition and now there are ten of thousands of residents living here and a multitude of students, teachers and schools." ► ◄ Last Briefs