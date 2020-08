15:37 Reported News Briefs Elul 5, 5780 , 25/08/20 Elul 5, 5780 , 25/08/20 Low sugar diet better for weight loss than low fat diet A study conducted by the University of Alabama has shown that an eight week low sugar diet is more conducive to weight loss than a low fat diet over the same period of time. ► ◄ Last Briefs