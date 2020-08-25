Gamzu: 'I am against traveling to Uman and will not change my mind'

At his weekly press briefing, Professor Roni Gamzu stated: "I am against traveling to Uman and will not change my mind."

Every Rosh Hashana thousands of Israelis travel to Uman in the Ukraine to pray at the grave of Rebbe Nachman from Breslav. Uopn his death, Rebbe Nachman promised he would intercede for good in the life of anyone who came to pray at his grave on Rosh Hashana.

Gamzu's fear is crowds that pack together in planes traveling to and praying in Uman could spread the coronavirus.