Judea and Samaria film makers get boost from Israeli movie industry

At a Zoom conference today, film makers from Judea and Samaria got a boost from Moshe Edri, a leading figure in the Israeli movie industry.

"I am pleased to be here with film makers from Judea and Samara," Edri said. "The activity of the Samarian Cinerma Fund since its inception has been most significant, both for film makers in Judea and Samaria and for the Israeli movie industry at large.

"I am certain that we will be hearing much from these creative film makers in the near future," Edri enthused.